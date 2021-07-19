ATKINSON — It took Louis Tushla almost 80 years to travel from the deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean to the sandy soil of the Nebraska prairie. He spent most of those years among fellow sailors buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
Back in Atkinson, his parents, Peter and Susan, siblings and friends waited for the 25-year-old to come home.
He finally arrived on Saturday.
Peter and Susan Tushla were not there to greet their son, and neither were his siblings. No doubt, the devout Catholics were reunited with their son and brother when they, too, went to their eternal home.
But on Saturday morning, several hundred relatives and friends gathered at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in this Sandhills town to pay their respects to the young man who was one of the 429 crewmen on the USS Oklahoma who died when the ship capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
It was a solemn, yet joyous service filled with prayers, music and memories of a man many of the people in the congregation had heard about but never met.
Which is why Monsignor James Glig — a cousin of Tushla who gave the homily at the service — described Tushla using photos and letters as a reference.
"Every photo shows him wearing his Navy uniform. It shows his pride and joy (of being in the Navy)," Gilg said.
In a letter to his sister, he described the ship's engine room, where he worked. We have to keep the engines in "first class shape," he wrote.
Gilg described the "blue-eyed, brown-eyed" boy as a hard worker who helped the family produce and sell the fruits and vegetables for which they were well-known. He also helped build his sister's house in town and dated "pretty girls," Gilg said.
The monsignor's message also compared Tushla's sacrifice to the sacrifice Jesus made for his children by dying on the cross to save them from their sins.
"Jesus tells us there is no greater love than to lay down his life for his friends," Gilg said. "Jesus lay down his life for us, so we ought to lay down our life for others."
"It's always a tragedy when a young life is snatched away," Gilg continued. "We can easily be overwhelmed with sorrow and despair. But there is nothing more honorable than to imitate Jesus and give your life for another."
Following the service, Tushla's flag-draped coffin was carried by members of the Atkinson American Legion to the waiting hearse that took it the short distance to St. Joseph’s Cemetery. There, surrounded by members of numerous veterans' organizations, family and friends, Tushla was laid to rest next to his parents and close to a marker remembering his brother, 1st. Lt. Harold Tushla, a navigator on a B-24D that went missing in February 1943 during a bombing mission over Naples, Italy. The plane and bodies of the crew members were never recovered.
After Gilg shared prayers and words of comfort, three volleys blasted through the still morning air, and taps echoed off the surrounding gravestones. A Navy honor guard removed and folded the coffin flag and handed it to family members, and Louis Tushla was finally home.