O’NEILL — An Atkinson man and woman were sentenced Monday to the Holt County Jail, fined and given probation for several felonies that are related to kidnapping a teenager in the summer of 2018.
Preston D. Janzing, 39, was convicted last September of aiding and abetting kidnapping; strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment, according to online court records. All three are felonies.
Janzing was sentenced Monday by Holt County District Court Judge Mark Kozisek to 90 days in the county jail, a fine of $1,000 and 30 months probation, court records indicate.
Sally J. Weber, 36, pleaded guilty last October to aiding and abetting first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, which are both felonies, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, according to court records.
She was sentenced Monday to 60 days in the county jail, fined $1,000 and given 24 months’ probation. According to sentencing guidelines, defendants may be released after serving half the sentence with good behavior.
According to court records, the following occurred: Janzing and Weber sent a 17-year-old boy messages. The boy received the messages through Snapchat that he believed were coming from Weber’s daughter.
Among other things, the teen was requested to send pictures while he was in the shower. The teen said no but eventually agreed to be picked up outside of his home shortly after midnight on July 7, 2018.
The boy waited on a gravel road outside his house, and about 12:30 a.m., the girl’s car pulled up. When the boy opened the passenger door, he discovered Weber was driving, court records indicate.
At that time, Janzing got out of the back seat and placed a choke hold on the boy, forcing him to the front passenger seat of the car. The boy remained in a choke hold, was yelled at and told never to talk to Weber’s daughter again, according to court records.
Weber drove away with the boy in the car. The boy said he feared for his life. After driving around for a while, they took the boy back home, woke up his parents and confronted them at 12:55 a.m. that day, according to court records.
Law enforcement subsequently was contacted by the victim’s parents.