LINCOLN — An Atkinson man has won $58,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Jerald Osborne purchased his winning ticket from Casey’s General Store in Fullerton. Osborne’s ticket contained five quick pick plays for the Oct. 24 drawing, one of which had the winning combination 03, 04, 18, 19, 38.
Osborne said he used to buy only Powerball tickets until his father, Tom Osborne—"The truck driver, not the football coach," he clarified—told him to try Pick 5. His dad died earlier this year, but Osborne still plays Pick 5.
Usually Osborne buys his tickets at a shop in Atkinson, but while passing through Fullerton, he stopped at Casey’s to use the restroom. He felt obligated to buy something, so he picked up a few Pick 5 tickets.
He checked his numbers on the Nebraska Lottery website last Saturday night and discovered he’d hit the jackpot.
“The next sound I heard was my jaw hitting the floor,” he said. “I couldn’t go to sleep.”
Osborne said he’s planning on paying off a few bills and saving the rest of his winnings.