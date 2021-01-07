Rescue action

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The grandfather of a Nebraska football player died this week in the state’s first traffic fatality of 2021, police in central Nebraska said.

Merle Liewer, 75, of Atkinson, died in the Monday morning crash in south Grand Island, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highways 281 and 34, when the semitrailer Liewer was driving hit a pickup truck and rolled. Liewer is the grandfather of Nebraska receiver Wyatt Liewer and the father of former Husker defensive lineman Jamie Liewer, a three-year letter winner from 1990 to 1992.

Investigators say Liewer swerved to try to avoid the pickup, which turned left in front of the oncoming semi, but hit the pickup’s passenger side. The 24-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said Liewer died at the scene.

