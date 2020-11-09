The Big Ten Network is airing a special program on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. titled “Andy and Jack,” featuring Atkinson residents Andy and Jack Hoffman.
The program will detail the personal battle with cancer that each of the two Nebraska football fans is enduring, and how Andy, Jack’s father, has leaned on Jack for strength after receiving his own cancer diagnosis this past summer.
Jack Hoffman was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2011 at 5 years old and has undergone various forms of treatment ever since. Around a year after Jack’s diagnosis, Andy and his wife, Brianna, began researching the different types of drugs their son would be taking.
The Hoffmans learned that Jack would be taking a drug that has existed since 1982 and made it their mission to ensure that no other families would have to endure the harsh treatment options that were available to kids with brain cancer. That’s when they started the Team Jack Foundation, which has raised more than $8 million in cancer research.
Andy chronicled much of Jack’s journey since 2011 in his book entitled “Yards After Contact,” which was released this fall. The book details the toll cancer has taken on the Hoffmans, as well as the exciting opportunities Jack has had along the way – including running for a touchdown at the 2013 Nebraska spring game and getting to meet then President Barack Obama.
Shortly after Andy completed “Yards After Contact” this summer, he, too, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor after suffering a seizure while on a run near Atkinson.
Andy has since traveled to Rochester, Minnesota on multiple occasions to undergo separate radiation stints.
Jack, still dealing with his own battle with cancer, has been a source of encouragement and support for Andy since his diagnosis, as shown by the BTN’s “Andy and Jack” program preview.
The inspiring father-son relationship, their battles with a horrific disease and their determination to fight it together will be on display Tuesday night.