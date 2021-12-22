ATKINSON — Keating Resources owners Gerard and Alec Keating celebrated the opening of an office in Atkinson joined by friends, family and members of the Atkinson Chamber of Commerce.
The 3,000-square-foot office building is home to accounting and administration functions for the company led by Nicole Krietel, an Atkinson native who is a certified public accountant and the company’s chief financial officer.
CEO Gerard Keating welcomed guests and celebrated the return of the family to downtown Atkinson after a 41-year absence. The Keating family occupied a large building in downtown Atkinson from 1919 to 1980 under the name of Keating Implement.
Along with the opening celebration, Gerard Keating named Alec the president, paving the way for the future of the company.
Keating said that “under Alec’s leadership, Keating Resources will be much larger, more diverse and will continue its over 17-year history of successful real estate investment.”
As part of plans, Alec Keating announced that, in 2022, the company will further invest in downtown Atkinson with the creation of a nonprofit entity to build a 5,000-square-foot open-air market on a lot the company owns at 106 S. Main St. The site was the location of the Roundup Bar for 50 years.
The company will donate and raise funds to construct the building, which will operate as the Atkinson Farmers Market to promote an increase in rural farm incomes by selling locally grown food and locally made products.
Keating also announced the creation of a nonprofit entity, the Dolores and John Keating Children’s Art and Technology Center, to be located in a two-story, 10,000-square-foot building located at 209 E. State St., which has been vacant for a half-century. The center, named for Gerard’s parents and Alec’s grandparents, will focus on education for children in the arts, including painting, literature, dance and food along with technology.
The center will include the re-creation of a soda fountain that operated in Atkinson for 25 years at the RF Goeke’s Variety Store.