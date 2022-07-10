At least one structure appeared to be destroyed after a fire broke out east of Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.
About 3:20 p.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 3500 E. Benjamin Ave., about 4 miles east of Norfolk, for reports of at least one structure on fire. Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue and Stanton Fire were immediately called for mutual aid.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered at least one structure — what appeared to be a barn or shed — fully engulfed in flames. The burning structure was situated between a large barn and a house. The large barn is to the south of the fire, and the house is to the north.
Firefighters, using at least six fire trucks of different kinds, could be seen dousing at least one structure with water from about 20 yards away. What appeared to be a smaller structure that also had caught fire was extinguished within a few minutes.
Strong winds were blowing flames and thick smoke in the direction of the house, and firefighters were working to prevent the fire from spreading to the home, which is about 30 yards from where the fire was. The home did not appear to be affected.
By 4:10 p.m., the fire appeared to be mostly out, but several hot spots were still noticeable, as was a considerable amount of smoke. It wasn’t immediately known what was inside the structures or what caused the fire.
Wind speeds near Norfolk were at 21 mph out of the south, and gusts were in excess of 30 mph shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene. Personnel were working in 95-degree heat and heat-index values in excess of 105 degrees.
It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was injured, but multiple ambulances did respond to the scene.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the fire about 4:15 p.m., and fire marshal officials arrived about 6 p.m. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.
The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.
FIREFIGHTERS ALSO responded to a pair of vehicle fires Sunday afternoon.
About 4:30 p.m., Norfolk Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue, where a black SUV was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within a few minutes of their arrival. The Norfolk Police Division assisted at the scene.
About 5 p.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was reported to be on fire on Highway 81 near Norfolk. The fire is believed to have been contained to the inside of the vehicle and was never fully engulfed. Hadar Fire responded to the second car fire due to Norfolk’s units working other scenes.