UTV and pickup accident

First responders work the scene of an accident near 3000 Victory Road on Tuesday afternoon. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Riley Tolan-Keig

At least one person was transported after a car collided with an ATV on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3000 N. Victory Road at 2:15 p.m. The Norfolk Police Division, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene.

The car appeared to be off the side of the road, while the ATV was not visible. Because the crash occurred outside of city limits, Troop B of the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.

Dain Hicks, the captain of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B, confirmed that someone was transported.

The Daily News will continue to update the story once more information is released.

Tags

In other news

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth holiday

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth holiday

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history.

Tilden revitalization details announced

Tilden revitalization details announced

TILDEN — Five Rule Rural Planning is inviting Tilden residents and downtown stakeholders to participate in a series of downtown revitalization design activities.

'Everything is on fire': Ukraine region weathers bombardment

'Everything is on fire': Ukraine region weathers bombardment

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks laid down a curtain of fire Tuesday across areas of eastern Ukraine where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control of the region, almost four months after the Kremlin unleashed an invasion.