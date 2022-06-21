At least one person was transported after a car collided with an ATV on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 3000 N. Victory Road at 2:15 p.m. The Norfolk Police Division, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene.
The car appeared to be off the side of the road, while the ATV was not visible. Because the crash occurred outside of city limits, Troop B of the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.
Dain Hicks, the captain of the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B, confirmed that someone was transported.
The Daily News will continue to update the story once more information is released.