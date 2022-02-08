Several law enforcement and rescue personnel were on the scene of what appeared to be a serious accident Tuesday evening in southern Pierce County.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the scene on Highway 81 near 846th Road, which is just north of the Madison-Pierce county line.
An SUV could be seen on its side in the Highway 81 median, and a semi was seen on the shoulder of the northbound lanes about 100 yards from where the SUV was.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Police Department, Hadar Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue were all on scene.
At least one person was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk around 7:10 p.m.
A medical helicopter arrived at the scene around the same time but departed the scene without any patients just a few minutes later.
Northbound traffic on Highway 81 was being diverted to 846th Road, and southbound traffic was slowed.
It appeared that law enforcement agencies would be on scene for a considerable amount of time.
The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.