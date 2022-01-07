A Norfolk man prohibited from possessing weapons was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday night.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 10:05 p.m. Thursday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that reportedly did not have any license plates or working taillights. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Dillon Perry.
During this contact, Bauer said, officers searched Perry and his vehicle and allegedly located a concealed knife on Perry, plus a concealed hatchet and brass knuckles elsewhere inside the vehicle. Because of past criminal convictions, Perry is prohibited from possessing these weapons, Bauer said.
Perry was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.