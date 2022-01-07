A Norfolk man prohibited from possessing weapons was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday night.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 10:05 p.m. Thursday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that reportedly did not have any license plates or working taillights. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Dillon Perry.

During this contact, Bauer said, officers searched Perry and his vehicle and allegedly located a concealed knife on Perry, plus a concealed hatchet and brass knuckles elsewhere inside the vehicle. Because of past criminal convictions, Perry is prohibited from possessing these weapons, Bauer said.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

NPS launching anonymous reporting program

NPS launching anonymous reporting program

As part of Norfolk Public Schools’ commitment to students’ safety and mental health, beginning this month, a new anonymous reporting program is being launched to allow students and parents to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness.

Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs

Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers this week to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation.

Four file for office

Four file for office

MADISON — Wednesday was the first day that incumbents could file for office, with four county officials filing for reelection.

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Pursuant to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for all federal buildings on the date of interment for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.