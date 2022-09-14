The Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB), Board of Directors and staff recognized the 2022 Award of Achievement recipients during the Norfolk area meeting in late August.
NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy and stewardship.
In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance.
Through the Awards of Achievement, the following board members were recognized for excellence for achieving new levels of success during the year.
Clarkson Public Schools — Melissa Baumert (Level 1); Rob Brabec (Level 5); Sheryl Langdon (Level 4); Creighton Public Schools — Amy Borgmann (Level 2); Duane Fanta (Level 5); Crofton Community Schools — Craig Marsh (Level 1), Larry Potts (Level 4), Lisa Van Heek (Level 4), Michael Janssen (Level 1), Roger Lange (Level 4); Elgin Public Schools — Lisa Welding (Level 3), Luke Hinkle (Level 1), Ron Bode (Level 2), Steve Busteed (Level 4), Todd Heithoff (Level 2); Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — Angela Johnson (Level 3), Dan Kuhlman (Level 3), Samuel Recob (Level 4); Madison Public Schools — Steve Ruh (Level 6); Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools — Kenny Reinke (Level 4); Peter Sample (Level 1);
Newman Grove Public Schools — Becky Wallin (Level 3); Eric Stone, (Level 1 & 2); Ginger Buhl-Jorgensen (Level 3); Scott Nelson (Level 5); Norfolk Public Schools — Jake Claussen (Level 1), Jenna Hatfield-Waite, (Level 1), Leann Widhalm (Level 1); O’Neill Public Schools — Aaron Troester (Level 3), Barton Becker (Level 2), Coby Welke (Level 3), Gene Chohon (Level 3); Osmond Community Schools — LaDonna Stanosheck (Level 2); Pender Public Schools — Jason Roth (Level 5), Mandy Johnson (Level 2); Pierce Public Schools — Adam Venteicher (Level 1), Lisa Freeman (Level 1);
Plainview Public Schools — Deb Jensen (Level 1), Mike Sauser (Level 4); Randolph Public Schools — Lisa Linville (Level 3), Paul Schmit (Level 6); Schuyler Community Schools — Alendrina Lanuza (Level 2), Brian Vavricek (Level 6), Renee Sayer (Level 2)
South Sioux City Community Schools — Chris Krueger (Level 4), Marcia Mahon (Level 7), Matt Aitken (Level 4) Robert Rapp (Level 2); Stanton Community Schools — John Mandl (Level 9); Wakefield Community School — Emily Godinez (Level 2), Eric Riewer (Level 2), Jeffrey Keagle (Level 3 & 4), Sherri Lundahl (Level 4); Wayne Community Schools — Jaime Manz (Level 3), Jodi Pulfer (Level 4), Justin Davis (Level 3), Sylvia Ruhl (Level 3); Wisner-Pilger Public Schools — Andy Scholting (Level 2), Byron Keller (Level 2), Mike Stuhr (Level 5).