HUMPHREY — Assessment of Humphrey St. Francis’ assets will begin Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Bryan Reichmuth, chairman of the St. Francis Grade School building committee, said the committee recently met and discussed the work by consultant Jim Nord of Sioux Falls.
This month, he will begin his work, which is expected to last several months.
“The first phase with Jim Nord on prioritizing things should be done by October,” Reichmuth said.
“The other thing that came out of the meeting was that we’re going to set up an appointment to meet with the Stier Group (of Omaha), which will help us with fundraising and grant writing, planning studies and things like that,” he said.
The meeting will determine if the Stier Group is the right fit for St. Francis and this project.
Nord will examine all of the St. Francis assets, including the two school buildings, church, rectory, maintenance shop and Little Saints Daycare to determine which needs immediate attention. It is expected that building a new grade school will be the top priority.
Nord, Reichmuth said, will meet with the principal, the Rev. Stan Schmit, maintenance staff and anyone who can contribute to helping his research and has knowledge of the buildings.
Reichmuth said the committee feels it is making progress in determining the future of St. Francis’ assets.
“Now that we have enlisted help, and it’s still going to take time, I think we feel we’re moving forward at a proper pace now, and we have some timelines in place. It’s a continued learning experience, but we’re moving forward,” he said.
Once the committee has Nord’s recommendation and an idea of how a project will be financed, will meet with the Archdiocese of Omaha, which must sign off on any project.
The grade school committee looked into renovating the school, but its estimated cost was $10,655,827, so the committee began looking at a new grade school, with a preliminary cost of about $12 million.
Renovation would have included gutting the current structure and a rebuild and, because the work is so extensive, much would have to be added to bring the building into compliance with modern building codes.
The grade school was built in 1907 and was grandfathered in to building codes, meaning it does not have to adhere to the standards of today’s building codes. Bringing the building up to code is about $4 million alone. In addition to that, an elevator is about $850,000.
The current building would have to be rewired and have a new HVAC system installed, in addition to requiring new plumbing, adding bathrooms on each floor and an elevator to make the building handicap accessible, installing a fire sprinkler system and a storm shelter and more. There also have been issues with bats, lack of available classrooms and size of classrooms.