OMAHA — A Santee man faces two years imprisonment following an assault.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that George Henry, 38, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha for assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Henry to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.
Henry will begin a two-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison.
On Oct. 7, 2018, Henry, the victim, and a third party were drinking at a residence on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation. Henry became angry with the victim for a post that the victim had made on social media.
As a result, Henry punched the victim in the face causing the victim to fall to the floor. Henry then began to punch and kick the victim in the face and head. The victim experienced severe pain because of this assault and suffered a laceration above his eye.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton to have the laceration to his eye closed.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department.