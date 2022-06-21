A 35-year-old Norfolk man was arrested Monday after an alleged assault.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Pine Street at about 10:24 a.m. for a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a distraught adult female who was wearing a ripped shirt. Bauer said officers observed a red mark on her neck and redness on her face.
The victim told police that she had been threatened, assaulted and strangled and identified her assailant as Nabrasnik Williams, 35, of Norfolk, Bauer said.
A juvenile witness also was interviewed and had a similar account of the incident, and two other juveniles also were present during the assault, Bauer said.
Bauer said Williams was located at another residence and arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, domestic assault with priors, assault by strangulation and three counts of child abuse.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.