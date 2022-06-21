A 35-year-old Norfolk man was arrested Monday after an alleged assault.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Pine Street at about 10:24 a.m. for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a distraught adult female who was wearing a ripped shirt. Bauer said officers observed a red mark on her neck and redness on her face.

The victim told police that she had been threatened, assaulted and strangled and identified her assailant as Nabrasnik Williams, 35, of Norfolk, Bauer said.

A juvenile witness also was interviewed and had a similar account of the incident, and two other juveniles also were present during the assault, Bauer said.

Bauer said Williams was located at another residence and arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, domestic assault with priors, assault by strangulation and three counts of child abuse.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — At a gas station near the Cologne, Germany, airport, Bernd Mueller watches the digits quickly climb on the pump: 22 euros ($23), 23 euros, 24 euros. The numbers showing how much gasoline he’s getting rise, too. But much more slowly. Painfully slowly.

Tilden revitalization details announced

Tilden revitalization details announced

TILDEN — Five Rule Rural Planning is inviting Tilden residents and downtown stakeholders to participate in a series of downtown revitalization design activities.

Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49…

Mountain hiker dies after rescue in snow, 80 mph wind gusts

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A hiker who was suffering from severe hypothermia on a New Hampshire trail near Mt. Washington died at a hospital hours after rescuers faced driving rain, blowing snow, and winds gusting to over 80 mph to reach him, conservation officers said.