MADISON — Eight asphalt projects totaling a little more than $5.3 million were awarded Tuesday by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Concerns were expressed that at least two of the projects could be completed during harvest, but when the county received only two bidders, it didn’t appear the county had much choice on when the work would be completed.
The two projects likely to be affected most by harvest are 3 miles of 835th Road and 6.9 miles of 833rd Road in a project known as Enola Road West.
On 835th Road, there is a feedlot where the owners chop silage and have high-moisture corn that requires a lot of truck traffic. The same is true for the Enola Road as thousands of trucks will be needing to use these roads.
“We have to make sure that we have at least one lane open. Hopefully they will do them before harvest,” said Ron Schmidt, a commissioner and farmer.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said last year the projects were bid the same way and the same contractor — Western Engineering of Harlan, Iowa — was awarded the low bid. It completed the projects almost immediately after construction season began in May, Uhlir said.
Western Engineering also has Platte County contracts this year, so it is likely they will be completed at the same time. On the eight projects, the completion dates range from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31. The start date is May 1.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said he had spoken to Western Engineering.
“It sounds like Madison and Platte (counties) are going to be about the last two they do this year,” Johnson said.
That means they likely will be worked on during harvest. The projects call for traffic control on each of them, so it means they will keep at least one lane of traffic open, Johnson said.
Schmidt said the Enola Road would be a bigger concern. If trucks had to use an alternate route, the mile to the south is minimum maintenance and the mile to the north has old bridges that might not be able to handle the weight, he said.
Uhlir said it is hoped that the crews will be able to get in there sooner. If not, they will still have access with one lane, he said.
There’s not a lot of alternatives and the roads need to get fixed, Uhlir said.
The following projects, listed by number, are scheduled to be completed:
— (603) Norfolk South, 556th Avenue, about 2 miles of asphalt concrete overlay.
— (810) Norfolk North, 846th Road, about 1 mile of asphalt concrete overlay.
— (951) Madison North, 835th Road, 2 miles of paving and stabilization and 1 mile of subgrade with 8 inches overlay.
— (953) Norfolk South, East Monroe Avenue, about .4 of a mile of asphalt concrete overlay.
— (955) Enola West, 833rd Road, 6.9 miles of concrete overlay.
— (956) Meadow Grove West, 536th Avenue, about 1 mile of patching and .4 of a mile of stabilization and overlay.
— (957) Norfolk South, Sherwood Road, 1 mile of asphalt concrete overlay.
— (394) Stanton Northwest, about 1,000 feet of subgrade preparation and 8 inches of asphalt concrete overlay.
Schmidt also expressed concerns over another road — about 1 mile of First Street from 835th Road south.
Uhlir said he also has driven it and agreed. He said if people go the speed limit, it isn’t so bad. The speed limit on the road is 35 mph.
The road is scheduled to be worked on in the fall. In the end, commissioners said they don’t want to put a lot of money in it now only to have it reworked later. As a result, they are asking people to drive the speed limit on it.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; two road foremen; three from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 23 minutes, including meeting as a board of equalization at 9 a.m.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a series of tax list corrections.
— Authorized the board to execute a letter to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture opposing proposed changes to the use of non-native phragmites in fully contained wastewater treatment systems.
— Authorized the board chairman to execute the certification statement for the cost allocation plan based on actual costs for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
— Approved Standard Systems indirect cost rate computation of annual reports for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
— Approved an agreement with BlueLine Security Services for security of the courthouse during courthouse closure for rewiring project. The courthouse will be closed from Friday, March 18, at noon, until Monday, April 4, at noon.
— Approved Road District 2 purchase of Belly Dump trailer in the amount of $59,384 from RDO Truck Center, Norfolk.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust and with Bank of Newman Grove.
— Announced that Norfolk will host a cyber-security workshop at Divots on Friday, April 22.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.