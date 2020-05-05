The Norfolk Planning Commission approved conditional-use permits and a zone change at its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
One permit applicant, Calvin Davidson with Western Engineering, applied for an asphalt hot mix facility at 2102 E. Eisenhower Ave.
Davidson said he was contracted by Madison County for asphalt work and needs a place for a portable asphalt mixer over the summer to complete the job. The surrounding area has industrial plants, so it would fit in with the surrounding properties.
The commission approved his request, and the conditions will be read at the next planning commission meeting.
Another permit request for a zone change from multi-family to single-family residential also was approved. The applicant, Troy Schulz, said he needs to add onto a garage on his property and could do so only under a single-family zoning. The request was approved.
A permit request for a truck and trailer repair service at 1305 S. Elkhorn St. also was approved with no additional discussion.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Dirk Waite.
Meeting lasted: 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
Action items:
