Northeast Community College has honored two individuals for career success and achievement following graduation from the institution.
Walter Aschoff of Osmond and Brandy Price of Pierce have been inducted into Northeast's Alumni Hall of Success. The recognition is awarded to individuals who have achieved significant professional success, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities or made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs. They were inducted during Northeast’s annual Achievement Awards ceremony recently in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
“Whether they have made significant contributions to this institution, the community college system as a whole or they have successfully made outstanding contributions to their local communities, the honorees here tonight exemplify the qualities that we value here at Northeast,” said Leah Barrett, president of Northeast. “Mr. Aschoff and Ms. Price exemplify the qualities that are prized here at Northeast. We offer them our congratulations.”
Aschoff earned an associate of applied science degree in architectural drafting from Northeast Community College in 1993. He was employed as a construction worker at West Hodson Lumber in Osmond and began his construction business in a room in his home after college. He is now owner/president of Aschoff Construction Inc. in Osmond, specializing in concrete, contract and steel buildings.
In addition, he and his wife, Michele, also a Northeast graduate, recently built a robotic dairy operation across the road from their family home. As owners of a supply company for Lely Dairy equipment, they demonstrate their expertise in the industry with other dairy farmers.
Aschoff is a member of the Northeast Community College Foundation Board of Directors and of the Osmond General Hospital Board of Directors. His community activities include being named to the Norfolk Daily News’ 30 under 30. Aschoff has earned several National Dealer of the Year awards for Sentinel Buildings over the past 18 years and 11 Chairman Club awards from Sentinel Buildings. His company is a Lester Buildings Eagle Award winner and was named the Madison Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.
His mother, Edith Aschoff, was the first female member of Northeast’s board of governors, who served from 1979 to 1982.
Nominator Jeanne Reigle said she has sincere respect for the person Walter Aschoff is.
“Whether he is functioning in his role as husband, father, son, brother, cousin, employer, volunteer, board member or friend, Walter does it with intense conviction to do the best job possible,” Reigle said. “I once asked him about his willingness to be involved in several communities, he confessed that he had a desire to leave a town better than he found it. The world needs a lot more Walters.”
In accepting the award, Aschoff said the education he received from Northeast Community College has been the foundation of the success of his construction company.
“The real reason I come to work each day is to help people — whether that means helping a customer bring their dreams to reality, helping an employee grow and prosper or helping a church, school or community. Helping those around me is the truest measure of success for myself,” Aschoff said. “Along the way I’ve also learned it is vitally important to surround yourself with great people.”
Walter and Michele Aschoff’s family include children MaKayla (Brandon) Brazel, Robert, Keli, Charley and Bennett Aschoff, and grandson Dax Brazel.
Price earned an associate of applied science degree in early childhood education from Northeast Community College in 2004. In 2020, she graduated with honors from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor of arts in education, and she holds a Nebraska teaching certificate.
Price has been the licensed owner of ABC 123 Home 2 Childcare in Pierce since May 2002 and is expanding her business. From 2010 to 2018, she operated two locations of her business. She also ran two other child-care center sites in Osmond for one year, in addition to ABC 123. Price is an independent contractor who has been teaching early childhood continuing education classes since 2005.
In addition to work and family responsibilities, she is a member of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership cadre and serves as president of the Northeast Nebraska Chapter of the Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children (NeAEYC),Inc.
Price is a past president and member of Pierce Elementary PATS (Parents and Teachers for Students), has been a committee member of the Norfolk Early Childhood Conference for 18 years, a Girl Scout leader for nine years and a member of Pierce Rescue for 15 years, where she serves as captain and has served as secretary. She is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Her nominator, Lisa Guenther, said Price’s grit, determination, successes and accomplishments qualify her for the honor.
“Brandy balances a busy family, her child care, the training programs she presents and volunteer work with joy and commitment,” Guenther said. “She returned to college to graduate with her bachelor of arts degree after attaining her Northeast early childhood education degree. She works to be the best in her field and to be as qualified as she possibly can be. Brandy is a Northeast Community College Hall of Success nominee deserving of this award because of her work and achievement for quality child care in Northeast Nebraska.”
In accepting the award, Price said she appreciated her time at Northeast and is impressed how the early childhood education program has grown since her time in college.
“My greatest memory of Northeast is the people I met. Many friendships were formed and connections made to help me excel in building a quality early childhood program,” Price said. “I am excited where the Northeast Early Childhood program has gone in the last 18 years and anxious to see it continue to grow. Child care is important, and I’m glad that Northeast does understand that in offering a great, quality program. We need those qualified teachers.”
Price’s husband, Derek, is also a Northeast graduate. The couple have five children: Izzabelle, high school freshman; Easton, sixth grader; Sophia, third grader; and Stella, 10 months. The family lost a child (Bentley) at birth.
Northeast’s Media Arts — Broadcasting program livestreamed the awards ceremony. It may be viewed on demand at team1sports.com/northeastcc/.