With COVID-19 patients making up under 10% of inpatients on a seven-day rolling average, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state has shifted into the next and least restrictive level of health measures.
Under those rules, youth extracurricular activities can operate at full capacity, as can large indoor events.
Ricketts noted, however, that people planning large events still must have their plans approved by local health departments. In Douglas County, that applies to events with 1,000 or more people. In the rest of the state, it applies to events with 500 or more attendees.
While Ricketts is opening up extracurricular activities to full capacity, subject to social distancing, the NSAA is staying with its 50% capacity recommendation to schools for the regular season.
The state is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions because fewer than 10% of hospital beds statewide are being used for coronavirus patients.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he would meet Tuesday with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s office and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department about expanding capacity for the state basketball tournaments.
The NSAA, working under the county’s newly enacted 50% capacity limit, last week approved extending the tournaments this year from three to five days. The girls play March 2-6, followed by the boys March 9-13.
“Wrestling will probably stay at 50% because tickets are presold already," Bellar said in an email. The state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center in Omaha this year (Feb. 17-20) is spread over four days instead of three.
Lincoln schools in the past week doubled, from two to four, the number of spectators per participant. Some Metro Conference schools have opened up attendance to six spectators per participant and are allowing small student sections.
At the college level, that also means the CHI Health Center will not be at full capacity when the Creighton Bluejays men’s basketball team takes the court Wednesday. Creighton has no plans to make major changes to its fan attendance policy for home basketball games, said Rob Anderson, athletic department spokesman.
The crowd size at Creighton games has increased slightly since the building opened its doors to a limited group of fans back on Dec. 23, going from 10% to 12.7% of capacity. Anderson said Creighton officials are continually evaluating their options and are willing to adjust their fan policy when appropriate.
The easing of restrictions comes as nearly 47,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered across Nebraska last week as officials continue to speed up distribution of the vaccines.
State officials said 46,806 doses of the vaccine were administered last week, which included two days when more than 10,000 doses were given to Nebraskans.
The state estimates that 3.25% of Nebraska’s population has now received both required doses of the vaccine. And state officials said it had administered 184,045 of the 254,000 doses of vaccine that it had received. Most of those vaccines have gone to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, but in some parts of the state, health officials have started vaccinating people 65 and older and other groups.
In central Nebraska, a group of teachers were vaccinated in Grand Island last week because the Central District Health Department had about 400 doses of the vaccine left over after holding two drive-through clinics for older residents, and the medicine had to be used quickly because it had already been thawed.
Teachers and other essential workers generally aren’t scheduled to get the vaccine until after older Nebraskans, but they were available quickly to use up the thawed doses.
“It’s an issue of supply and demand. We need to figure out how to get people there when we have doses,” said Teresa Anderson, director of the Grand Island-based health department. “It’s strictly because we had to move vaccine. So we did it.”