LINCOLN — Nebraska weather often feels like multiple seasons in a day, from drastic temperatures to extreme wind, residents of the Cornhusker State know it is vital to be prepared for the unexpected when it comes to weather.
Devastating weather across the nation in the past week provided a reality check for those who witnessed its destruction. In many examples of survival, early warning systems gave Americans the time they needed to escape harm’s way.
In Nebraska, rural communities in need of updating their warning systems may be eligible for a community facilities grant like the one used recently in Lyman to replace their emergency siren. Lyman was awarded $18,800 to replace an old siren with an updated model.
The new siren has the capacity to be remotely turned on by the emergency communication center in Gering, improving safety for the village’s 341 residents.
Interested communities are encouraged to reach out to their local USDA Rural Development representative to discuss project needs and qualifications.
In the Norfolk office, specialists Anthony Guenther at 402-371-5350, ext. 120, and Marla Ourada at 402-437-5598 are available to help applicants apply for USDA RD Community Programs funds.