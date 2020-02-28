Several area elections have recently become more competitive as the deadline to file as a candidate approaches.
Two candidates have recently filed for an open seat on the Norfolk City Council to represent the second ward. Incumbent Jim Lange chose not to file for another term.
The seat will be contested between Frank C. Arens and Bill Hattery. Arens is an insurance agent who serves on the Norfolk Planning Commission. Hattery is a Realtor who has run for the city council in previous years.
Two Republicans also have filed to replace an outgoing member of the Madison County board of commissioners. Eric J. Stinson and Chris Thompson have filed for the seat held by Christian Ohl, who declined to run for another term. Libertarian Zak Hookstra also is running and faces no opposition in that party’s primary.
Three city council races for the first, third and fourth wards remain uncontested. Josh Moenning also remains the sole candidate for mayor of Norfolk.
Four candidates are filed to run for three seats on the Norfolk Public Schools board of education: incumbents Arnie Robinson and Sandy Wolfe and challengers Jenna Hatfield and Brenda Carhart.
A challenger has filed to run for a seat on the Northeast Community College board of governors. Timothy Miller of Norfolk is running for the board’s at-large seat, now held by Jeff Scherer of Beemer, who has filed for reelection.
Two contested races have emerged for spots on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors. Jay Reikofski of Foster is challenging incumbent Aaron Zimmerman of Pierce in subdistrict 1, and Lee Klein of Norfolk is challenging incumbent Mark Hall of Norfolk in subdistrict 2.
In the two congressional districts that cover Northeast and North Central Nebraska, there will be some contested primaries.
In the first congressional district, incumbent Jeff Fortenberry faces no Republican challengers. Two Democrats will compete for their party’s nomination: Kate Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, and Babs Ramsey of Bellevue. Libertarian Dennis B. Grace also is running for that party’s nomination unopposed.
Four other Republicans are challenging Adrian Smith in the third congressional district: Larry Bolinger of Alliance, William Elfgren of Overton, Justin Moran of Atkinson and Arron Kowalski of Grand Island.
Democrat Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha (candidates for the House of Representatives are required to reside in the state, but not within the district itself) and Libertarian Dustin C. Hobbs of Grand Island also will run for the seat.
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Fremont, will be challenged in the May primary. Matt Innis of Crete, a businessman and former Republican Party chairman in Lancaster County, has filed to run against the incumbent senator.
One other Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Alisha Shelton of Omaha, has recently filed for the primary, expanding the field to five candidates.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen also has released the list of candidates that will be on the ballot for president in the May primary.
Republicans will have a choice between two candidates: President Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
Eight Democrats from the highly contested field have made the Nebraska ballot: former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, businessman Tom Steyer of California and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Six Libertarians will compete for Nebraska delegates: Rep. Max Abramson of New Hampshire, Daniel Behrman of Texas, former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger of Virginia, Jo Jorgensen of South Carolina and Adam Kokesh of Arizona.