A larger-than-life owl is now perched at the roundabout on 25th Street and Benjamin Avenue in northwest Norfolk.
The art piece, called “Who,” was created by Carl Weiss of Springfield. Weiss said this is not your typical great horned owl in the country.
“The owl is made up of over 100 plasma-cut pieces of recycled steel. His eyes are of copper. They gaze down upon you looking for the perfect time to pounce,” Weiss added.
The Norfolk Public Arts Council purchased the art from the Norfolk Sculpture Walk. The Norfolk Public Arts Council advises the mayor and city council of potential arts programs and activities pertinent to the city, including recommendations for art considered for placement on city-owned property.
In February, the Norfolk City Council approved to place a sculpture at the 25th Street and Benjamin Avenue roundabout.
“Public art enhances and beautifies our community. This is one of the first major initiatives of the Norfolk Public Arts Council. We look forward to more,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
* * *
Want to learn more?
If anyone is interested in donating a sculpture to the Norfolk Sculpture Walk, purchasing a current art piece or taking part in the guided tour, call the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau at 402-371-2932.