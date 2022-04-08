And the award goes to ...
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated “A Night at the Oscars” during its 53rd annual banquet on Thursday at Midtown Events Center. The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization, as well as an end-of-year meeting to give member businesses insight on the chamber.
“We had a great year,” said chamber president Austen Hagood as he began his state of the chamber address.
Hagood expressed thanks to chamber partners, including the City of Norfolk, Norfolk Economic Development, the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and NorfolkNow.
“This year has been a whirlwind, and I’m proud to announce we’ve set a membership record of 680 members this year. In fact, we gained 81 new members this fiscal year, which in turn has led to one of the most financially successful years the chamber has ever had and will ensure the success of the chamber for years to come.”
The evening also provided an opportunity to honor a couple who have established themselves as pillars in the community. The Norfolk Oscar — an award that has been presented each year since the banquet began in 1969 — went to Earl and Marilyn Mitchell.
The Mitchells were noted for their love of the arts and especially their philanthropic efforts to help establish the Norfolk Arts Center.
The Mitchells’ daughter, Paula Pflueger, said the couple stressed the importance of arts, music and culture in the home when she was growing up.
“Then especially they stressed giving back to the community in which we live,” she said in a recorded message. “As you build your business and prosper, you need to help your community prosper as well.”
The Mitchells came to Norfolk in 1959, and Marilyn established a studio to teach piano and organ music and Earl became a financial adviser with Edward Jones.
Sen. Mike Flood, who also spoke about the Mitchells in a recorded message, said they worked with other community leaders in the 1970s to spearhead an effort to recognize that arts would “change the trajectory” of the community. Flood said the founding of the Norfolk Arts Center laid the foundation for what the community has today.
Among the “stars” who congratulated the Mitchells for their efforts was Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who also lauded the Norfolk business community as a whole on its recent successes.
Ricketts noted the establishment of Bradford Business Park, Nucor Steel’s relatively recent $58 million investment in its facility and the upcoming $375 million Norfolk Crush soybean crushing facility.
Ricketts also mentioned the redevelopment project at Johnson Park and the North Fork River revitalization efforts as highlights.
The annual banquet serves as an opportunity to recognize individuals and businesses that have made outstanding contributions to the chamber throughout the year.
Two Ambassador General Awards were given — one to Everett Breach and another to Duane Goff — as Five-Star Ambassador Generals.
Eight chamber members with 50 years or more or membership with the organization also were honored: 3E-Electrical Engineering & Equipment Co.; Langan Dental Health; Black Hills Energy; Henningsen Foods; Norfolk Public Schools; Appeara; Wetzel & Truex Jewelers and Norfolk Medical Group.
Candace Schmidt was named Ambassador of the Year for her involvement with chamber activities. Angie Stenger accepted the chairman’s award on behalf of the Growing Together initiative.
Christina Sirek was given the Gerald Arkfeld Award, which is given to an individual who embodies the spirit of the chamber ambassadors.
Also recognized at the banquet were Pat Carney as outgoing board member and Brad Dinkel as outgoing chairman. Dinkel passed the gavel to incoming chairman Kyle Deets.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by the Julie Baker Quartet of Omaha.