The Norfolk Arts Center’s winter art exhibitions will feature Lori Elliott-Bartle, Marcia Joffe-Bouska, Tom Quest and Brooke Gettman.
The free gallery opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the arts center gallery.
Elliott-Bartle, Joffe-Bouska and Quest spent a year taking the initial ideas and work in “Rivers, Roads and Remains” and created a new undulating work called “River.”
As a new iteration on the theme, each artist’s hand plays a role in shaping this work. Elliott-Bartle’s expressionist painting flows past Jofee-Bouska’s glass tiles and found objects; while Quest’s ceramic work adds naturistic texture, all in various forms and in multiple movements.
On “Response,” Gettman said, “Connecting a visual to a meaning, and using that visual to enhance the meaning is something which I find to be beautiful and worthwhile. For this reason, my work often reflects on important narratives in my life, such as personal experiences and observations that have affected me on a deep level.”
As always, the arts center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The exhibition will be open until Wednesday, Feb. 27.
For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call NAC at 402-371-7199.