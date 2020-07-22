There will soon be some more color added to downtown Norfolk.
The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau announced the beginning of a project to bring new artwork to downtown in the form of murals on the exteriors of some downtown businesses.
The idea is not only to help make downtown more picturesque, but to get people thinking and talking more about Norfolk.
“We have a great, vibrant downtown, and this takes it to that next level,” said Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau. “What’s great about art is that it gets conversation going and gets people thinking outside the box.”
To begin this mural project, Jeffrey and Kara Weander-Gaster, former director of the Norfolk Arts Center, put out a call for local artists to participate last week.
They were shocked by the response. In less than a week, they have heard from 25 volunteers and counting, and several businesses also have come forward to allow their property to be used as a canvas.
The project will be an opportunity for those artists, who include young and old, and professional and amateur.
“Norfolk is very fortunate to have an abundance of artists and creative people in the area,” Weander-Gaster said. “We could choose to pay a muralist to come in who doesn't know Norfolk. We’re asking local artists to help beautify their hometown. I think it’ll be more meaningful.”
By giving artists local opportunities and more input in the future of the community, Weander-Gaster said, they will feel as though they belong and want to continue living in Norfolk.
The total number of murals hasn’t been decided yet, but at least one or two are planned for this fall, with several more next spring. They will be located in alleyways downtown on empty walls of area businesses.
Jeffrey said there isn’t a definitive plan as to what each mural will show. That will largely be up to the participating businesses and artists. But she did say that, like the sculptures in the sculpture walk, there likely will be different themes and genres.
“There’s not going to be five different Johnny Carsons,” Weander-Gaster said, referencing a mural of the late-night TV show host on Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, which is soon to be the backdrop of a new city park.
The artists will meet in early August to help figure out logistics and the creative direction artists and business owners want to take.
Jeffrey said that between the upcoming murals and the sculpture walk, now in its second year, art is becoming a staple of the downtown area.
“Projects like this have been discussed and at the back of everyone’s mind for a while,” Jeffrey said. “It’s just been about taking initiative and saying, ‘Let’s make this happen.’ ”
Weander-Gaster said art also is an important aspect of Norfolk’s future.
“Having creative people think about what the future of Norfolk looks like is a part of how Norfolk gets better,” she said. “It attracts people who are open thinkers, who maybe have more ideas to share, which is what we’re trying to do downtown.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Interesting in participating on a mural? Contact Traci Jeffrey at 402-371-2932 or Kara Weander-Gaster at 402-750-0600.