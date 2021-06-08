The artist reception originally scheduled for this week at the Norfolk Arts Center has been postponed until next month.
Randy Bacon had been scheduled to be part of an artist reception on Thursday, June 10, but that has been pushed back to Thursday, July 15, “due to unforeseen circumstances,” arts center officials said Monday.
The reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with Bacon scheduled to talk around 6 p.m. about what drew him to this photographic work and how his work is affecting lives and connecting people.
Bacon’s “The Road I Call Home” exhibition — which opened last week at the arts center and runs through Aug. 26 — presents portraits featuring simple, direct, casual studio portraits of homeless individuals. These portraits emphasize the beauty, identity and integrity of each person and are accompanied by a narrative, as told by the subject, sharing their personal story of homelessness.
The goal of this project is to bring awareness to homeless communities and convey a simple message, according to the artist — "That we're all one-of-a-kind, special people and every single one of us matters."
Bacon is a contemporary American photographer based in Springfield, Missouri. He has an extensive history in portrait and documentary photography, as well as humanitarian work. At the core of his work is the ability to present emotive, authentic visual stories of the people he photographs.
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery, at 305 N. Fifth St. in Norfolk, is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.