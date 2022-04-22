The Norfolk Arts Center’s 15th annual juried show opened April 14 and will feature an artist reception Saturday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m. This exhibition will feature the work of several local and regional artists, who create in a wide variety of disciplines.

Artists will show their work and be in the running for best of show, first place and second place. Best of show will win $250, first place will win $150 and second place will win $100.

This year’s juror is Beatriz Rodriguez who teaches printmaking and drawing at Wayne State College. Before coming to WSC, Rodriguez worked closely with renowned artist Mira Lehr and taught at the University of Miami as well as in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Florida.

For the duration of the juried show, an exhibition featuring artwork by faculty members of Wayne State College also will be on display. Faculty from the art and design department will be presenting art pieces from their respective styles and mediums of choice. The show will run until Wednesday, May 25.

In other news

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of Mariupol brought the horrors of the war increasingly into focus, as Russia pounded away Friday at Ukrainian holdouts in the city’s steel mill and other targets in a driv…

Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 23, in honor of former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford of Omaha, who died earlier this week.