The Norfolk Arts Center’s 15th annual juried show opened April 14 and will feature an artist reception Saturday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m. This exhibition will feature the work of several local and regional artists, who create in a wide variety of disciplines.
Artists will show their work and be in the running for best of show, first place and second place. Best of show will win $250, first place will win $150 and second place will win $100.
This year’s juror is Beatriz Rodriguez who teaches printmaking and drawing at Wayne State College. Before coming to WSC, Rodriguez worked closely with renowned artist Mira Lehr and taught at the University of Miami as well as in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Florida.
For the duration of the juried show, an exhibition featuring artwork by faculty members of Wayne State College also will be on display. Faculty from the art and design department will be presenting art pieces from their respective styles and mediums of choice. The show will run until Wednesday, May 25.