The Norfolk Arts Center will open its 16th annual juried exhibition Saturday, April 1, beginning with an opening reception from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served by the Norfolk Arts Center Ladies Guild.

This exhibit will feature the work of several local and regional artists, as well as a variety of media. The juried exhibition is an opportunity for flourishing artists to submit their work and be given an opportunity to grow.

This year’s juror is Eddie Dominguez, professor of art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design. An exhibit featuring artwork by UNL faculty members also will be shown.

Admission to the gallery and atrium and to all opening receptions is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Wednesday, May 24. For more information, call the Norfolk Arts Center at 402-371-7199 or visit norfolkartscenter.org.

