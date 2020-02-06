A Norfolk man was arrested in relation to terroristic threats and theft Wednesday after he tried to recover money a woman claimed she was owed from prostitution.
The situation began when Norfolk man and woman connected over a dating app in January, said Norfolk Police Division Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The man solicited a sexual encounter from the woman for an agreed upon price. The man picked the woman up and took her to his residence for the encounter. Afterward, the man gave the woman a check for the agreed upon amount, Bauer said.
When the woman tried to cash the check, there was not enough funds in the account, nor was there several days later, Bauer said.
Eventually, the woman recruited two men to help her get the money. One of these men was Hans Berg, 23, Bauer said.
Berg reportedly threatened the man’s life and demanded twice the originally agreed upon amount in payment, Bauer said.
After Berg and the others left him, the man reported the incident to the police.
All individuals were interviewed and Berg was arrested in relation to terroristic threats and theft by extortion. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.
According to Police Division documents, Emma Fuhrman, 20, Norfolk, was arrested or cited in relation to prostitution and Wyatt Walker, 23, Norfolk, was arrested or cited in relation to soliciting prostitution on Wednesday.
Bauer said that the case remains open and it is possible more people will be charged.