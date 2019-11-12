Arrest action NDN
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run Saturday, according to the Norfolk Police Division.

Matthew Silvers, 19, of Norfolk was arrested in relation to third offense driving under the influence, driving under revocation and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Police were responding to a report that a vehicle struck a dumpster and left the area. When police located the vehicle, the officer saw there were three occupants, but none in the driver’s seat. There were several beer bottles in the vehicle and the officer could smell alcohol while talking to Silvers, who had been identified as the driver.

Silvers refused to perform a sobriety test or provide a sample for a breath or chemical test, authorities said. A check showed his license also had been revoked.

Silvers was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

