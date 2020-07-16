An Albion man has been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a a child sexual assault.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division issued a press release on Thursday that indicated in the latter part of June, a child sexual assault investigation was initiated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Norfolk Police Division.
The investigation began as a result of a report to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline.
A mother reported that her 3-year-old daughter disclosed to her that a man had touched her inappropriately, Bauer said. The young girl was then interviewed at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center.
She told staff about the incident and identified the suspect by first name. The parents knew the individual and identified him as Christopher N. Thompson, 45, Albion.
On Wednesday, a Norfolk police investigator interviewed Thompson at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Later in the day, after the interview had been concluded, Thompson was arrested with the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper, Bauer said.
Thompson was arrested for first degree sexual assault of a child. After he was arrested, he was transported to the Madison County Jail by the Nebraska State Patrol.