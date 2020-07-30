Arrest made at park

A call to Norfolk police about two men reportedly smoking from a glass pipe led to an arrest at a Norfolk park on Wednesday afternoon.
Capt. Chad Reiman said police were dispatched Wednesday at 4:09 p.m. to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 2201 S. 13th St., on a suspicious person call. The reporting person believed two men were in a vehicle smoking from a glass drug pipe.
When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle and the two men. Officers approached the vehicle and had contact with the men, Reiman said.
The door of the vehicle was open and the officers could see a glass pipe containing a white substance on the center console of the vehicle, Reiman said.
Mark D. Vereen 60, Norfolk, advised that the items were his, Reiman said. The substance in the glass pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Vereen was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Norfolk City Jail. Vereen was later transported to the Madison County Jail.