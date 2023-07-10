An alleged assault with an ashtray landed a Norfolk man in jail on Sunday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers responded to a call in the 300 block of North Ninth Street at 7:34 p.m. and took an assault report from an adult male who had a laceration to his head.
Bauer said the victim told police that he and Conner M. Shafer, 20, of Norfolk were in a verbal argument over Shafer dumping cigarettes from an ashtray, which caused a mess on the ground. The argument escalated to minor shoving, which caused Shafer to lose his balance. After Shafer regained his balance, he came toward the victim with the metal ashtray in his hand and the victim was struck in the head with the it, Bauer said.
Officers were able to view surveillance footage that showed the incident.
Later in the evening, officers had contact with Shafer and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.