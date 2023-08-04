Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, was arrested by Madison County sheriff's deputies on Thursday, less than 12 hours after being released on bond on charges related to witness tampering and terroristic threats.
Red Tomahawk was released around 9 a.m. Thursday after his bond was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 by a county court judge on Tuesday so he could attend drug and alcohol treatment. Part of his bond conditions was not to contact any of the victims in the terroristic threats case.
By 10:19 a.m. he was on the phone with the victim again in direct violation of the bond condition.
An investigator with the sheriff's department was alerted to the phone call and obtained a recorded copy of it as the victim is housed in the Antelope County Jail. After listening to the call, the investigator was able to positively identify Red Tomahawk and the victim as being the parties involved in the call.
The investigator then sought an arrest warrant, which was later executed on Red Tomahawk at a treatment facility.