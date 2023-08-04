Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, was arrested by Madison County sheriff's deputies on Thursday, less than 12 hours after being released on bond on charges related to witness tampering and terroristic threats.

Red Tomahawk was released around 9 a.m. Thursday after his bond was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 by a county court judge on Tuesday so he could attend drug and alcohol treatment. Part of his bond conditions was not to contact any of the victims in the terroristic threats case.

By 10:19 a.m. he was on the phone with the victim again in direct violation of the bond condition.

An investigator with the sheriff's department was alerted to the phone call and obtained a recorded copy of it as the victim is housed in the Antelope County Jail. After listening to the call, the investigator was able to positively identify Red Tomahawk and the victim as being the parties involved in the call.

The investigator then sought an arrest warrant, which was later executed on Red Tomahawk at a treatment facility.

Tags

In other news

County commissioners review proposed budget for next year

County commissioners review proposed budget for next year

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning and reviewed the county’s tentative 2023-24 budget. While there is still tightening to do over the next couple of weeks, commissioner Troy Uhlir said he believes the county is headed in the right direction with next y…

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to the once ubiquitous incandescent light bulb, pioneered by Thomas Edison more than a century ago. You can thank — or blame — new federal energy efficiency regulations that went into full effect Tuesday. Quite possibly without you even noticing.

Stanton County Fair to kick off Tuesday afternoon

Stanton County Fair to kick off Tuesday afternoon

STANTON — Stanton County residents and area visitors are invited to attend the Stanton County Fair beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, and running through Sunday, Aug. 6. This year’s fair will feature a 4-H livestock show, open class food and crafts exhibits, a car show, clothing, gifts and plenty of…