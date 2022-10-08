Helping others is a value that's held with high regard in many communities.
In Norfolk, that value manifests itself in many different ways, including through the annual Project Homeless Connect event that took place Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave.,
Over a span of five hours, 80 volunteers from all over Norfolk, were there to help individuals and families receive a variety of unmet needs. Students in Norfolk Catholic's National Honor Society chapter were among those who came to volunteer.
Those 80 volunteers. about half of them new, helped an estimated 350 people on Friday, according to Lacy Kimes, one of the organizers for the event.
"Most of our volunteers don't have experience in volunteering, but they have the heart and passion to help their neighbors," Kimes said. "It's a big eye opener to them to see how many people in the community need help."
With those 80 volunteers were 43 service providers. Among them were Unity Eye Care Center, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Legal Aid of Nebraska and more.
Faith Regional Health Services and Ricardo's Mexican Restaurant were both asked to help others with job applications and interviews.
Another new service offered at this year's event was a drive to the Madison County Courthouse. A van carrying five people was driven to the courthouse in Madison to receive state-issued IDs.
"We plan to do it again in the future," Kimes said.