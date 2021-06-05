Music in the Park will kick off its 10th season of live performances with a powerful act.
The 43rd Army Band — Nebraska Army National Guard is set to begin playing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk. The concert — featuring the more than 40-member band — is being coordinated by the Norfolk Rotary Club service project committee.
“The Army band is going to do an hour or so of traditional ... Army music and then let it rip and do more modern types of songs, so we get to see both sides of them,” said Stan Christensen, treasurer for Norfolk Rotary and spokesman for Music in the Park.
The 43rd Army Band is the only musical unit of the Nebraska National Guard. It represents the National Guard at a variety of civilian and official military functions throughout Nebraska.
The band comprises "citizen-soldier" musicians from Lincoln and the surrounding area. Many of its members are students, music teachers or otherwise associated with the music field in their civilian pursuits.
Christensen said the Army band contacted him in April about the possibility of performing a concert in Norfolk, and Norfolk Rotary decided to incorporate it into the Music in the Park series.
“My goal is to honor the military — the veterans and military families. We need to get the word out to military groups if they need assistance with parking or anything, we’ll have a golf cart going to and from the parking area to help facilitate that a little better,” Christensen said.
The 43rd Army Band is the first in a series of Music in the Park concerts that will take place every other Thursday throughout the summer through Aug. 5.
Music in the Park is a project of the Norfolk Rotary, a service group that gathers at noon every Tuesday at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk. The noon meetings — which are also offered through Zoom — regularly feature speakers from the community.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Music in the Park. The concert set for later this month on Thursday, June 24, will feature eNVy, the first band to perform as part of the series.
“We thought it would be neat for the 10th anniversary to have (eNVy) back and kind of relive that beginning,” Christensen said. “They’ve grown as a group since then, and we’ve grown a lot as a group since then.”
Christensen said he’s looking forward to this summer’s Music in the Park and doesn’t anticipate the kinds of disruptions created last year by the pandemic, when the series didn’t get underway until early July.
“We had a little hiccup with COVID, and it took a lot of work to get the concerts pulled off,” Christensen said.
eNVy is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. on June 24. In the case of inclement weather, concerts generally are rescheduled to take place the following Thursday. In the case of inclement weather for the Army band concert, the date and time for the performance will remain the same, but the venue will be moved to the food court area of Sunset Plaza Mall. The concerts are free.
Christensen said he’s excited to get the season underway.
“It’s my favorite time of the year because you can be out in the open and have your friends and family nearby,” he said. “You can bring your own wine and beer and refreshments, so it’s affordable, too. It really is just a great experience.”