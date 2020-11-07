Armistice Day began after Great War ended

Armistice Day NDN

The Great War, as it was previously called, ended at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Veterans Day began under President Woodrow Wilson as “Armistice Day” one year later, on the first anniversary of the end of World War I, Nov. 11, 1919.

In his proclamation, Wilson stated, “...reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations...”

This, however, was not a uniquely American holiday. Countries like Belgium, Canada, England and France used the date to honor their veterans as well.

France to this day calls Nov. 11 “Armistice Day.” Canada designated the date as “Remembrance Day,” and Great Britain calls the second Sunday of each November by the same moniker.

It wasn’t until after World War II that the U.S. government changed the name to Veterans Day.

Congress amended legislation to change the name to Veterans Day in June 1954. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it and issued a proclamation that October acknowledging that the United States had been engaged in two wars since Armistice Day was first observed.

In 1968, Veterans Day was designated a Monday holiday under the Uniform Holiday Bill, which was intended to create a series of three-day weekends.

This decision was met with dismay and in 1975, President Gerald Ford made the move to have Veterans Day permanently held on Nov. 11, as the date maintains historical and sentimental significance for the American people.

This observance day is intended to honor the veterans of all wars, both living and deceased. Many local municipalities host parades and hang the American flag at half-mast. At 11 a.m., the country observes a moment of silence each year on Nov. 11.

Tags

In other news

+2
Shovels turned for Randolph flood control project

Shovels turned for Randolph flood control project

RANDOLPH — While blustery winds swirled around the podium, Randolph Mayor George Bradley welcomed residents and construction officials to the Cedar County community on Friday to break ground for a flood control project.

Armistice Day began after Great War ended

Armistice Day began after Great War ended

The Great War, as it was previously called, ended at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Veterans Day began under President Woodrow Wilson as “Armistice Day” one year later, on the first anniversary of the end of World War I, Nov. 11, 1919.

What are you thankful for?

What are you thankful for?

Few people would argue with the notion that 2020 has been an unusual year considering the pandemic, a contentious political climate, drought, wildfires and civil unrest.

City, hospital, Nucor urge following the restrictions

City, hospital, Nucor urge following the restrictions

As COVID-19 numbers increase significantly and hospitalizations strain health care systems, City of Norfolk officials joined with health care and business leaders on Friday to encourage area residents to do their part to help slow transmission of the virus.