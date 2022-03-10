A woman was killed as the result of a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening west of Hartington.
According to Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, authorities were called to the scene of an accident at the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 84 at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday. The scene is about 9 miles west of Hartington.
A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 21-year-old Elizabeth Soisouvanh of Waldron, Arkansas, was westbound on Highway 84 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the junction, Koranda said. Soisouvanh’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2004 Kenworth W900 driven by 52-year-old Loren Beitelspacher of Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Soisouvanh was pronounced deceased at the scene, Koranda said. Beitelspacher was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, for his injuries. Restraints were used by Soisouvanh, the sheriff said, but not by Beitelspacher.
The accident was investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Crofton Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska Department of Roads and Cedar Knox Public Power assisted at the scene.