A candidate has emerged for the Norfolk City Council seat that will soon be vacated by Jim Lange.
Frank Arens announced Friday he intends to run for the seat to represent the second ward. Arens is a member of the Norfolk Planning Commission, serving as the board's vice chairman. He works as an insurance agent and in real estate.
Arens said in a statement that his experience on the planning commission has taught him both the direction Norfolk is taking and the foundation it's based on.
"What the city of Norfolk has going on right now is positive growth and is still a work in progress," Arens said. "I want to take the next step and help the city to continue its growth from a different level."
Arens is the only candidate so far for the seat, held by Jim Lange since 2000. Another new candidate, Christopher L. Moore, also is running unopposed as of Friday to fill the First Ward seat of Dick Pfeil, who is not running for reelection. Incumbents Gary Jackson and Thad Murren in the third and fourth wards, respectively, are also running unopposed.