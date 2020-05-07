Areas to be flushed from May 10-14

The Norfolk Water Division began its annual water main flushing program Sunday, April 26. Flushing will be done during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. Flushing will begin on Sunday evenings and conclude Thursday mornings.
It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed by Thursday, May 21. The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed Sunday, May 10, through Thursday, May 14, are as follows:
— All areas east of 13th Street and north of Prospect Avenue to flood control. Between Seventh Street and First Street, south of Prospect Avenue to Northwest Avenue. Areas near this location may also be affected.
— All commercial locations along Omaha Avenue between south 11th Street to south First Street, and 13th Street between Prospect and Eisenhower Avenues and Norfolk Avenue between 13th Street to flood control.
— Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, Middle and Norfolk Senior and Junior High Schools
— St. Paul’s Church
— YMCA
— Kings Entertainment Center, Country Club Plaza, M.P. Global and Marathon Press
— Beverly Health Care, Midtown Health Care, Midwest Health Partners
— Gerhold Concrete, K. Porter Construction
— Northern Hills Daycare, Tiny Tots
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform laundry tasks at the time of flushing. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the machines.
The City of Norfolk would like to thank residents for their patience during this program. For additional information call the water division at 402-844-2210.