Young performers from the area had the opportunity to act out at Northeast Community College recently.
Members of the Northeast Players held an acting workshop for younger students that included acting and technical workshops followed by a reader’s theater presentation of two Greek plays.
“The presentation was open to family members,” said Adam Peterson, speech and theater instructor at Northeast. “Scenes were directed by Northeast students Elise Fjell, Stromsburg, and Micah Goedeken, Norfolk, while Hunter Patterson, Stanton, ran tech for the day. We hope to offer another workshop in the future.”
The workshop was open to students in the third through eighth grades.
“It’s important for students to develop skills such as meeting deadlines and working as a team, skills that they gain through doing theater,” Peterson said.
Proceeds from the workshop will be used to allow members of the Northeast Drama Club to attend the Kennedy Center American College Theatre (KCACTF) Region 5 Festival in Des Moines later this month. KCACTF is a national theater program involving 18,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide that has served as a catalyst in improving the quality of college theater in the United States.
The event includes a network of more than 600 academic institutions throughout the country, in which theater departments and student artists showcase their work and receive outside assessment by KCACTF respondents.
The Region 5 festival attracts college students from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.