In April 2022, Norfolk residents were introduced to a public transportation system that since has established its presence.
That transportation system is called North Fork Area Transit, and its success has been linked to many local organizations, such as Northeast Community College and United Way.
North Fork Area Transit is an entity that offers two main services, including ForkLift, a public bus that follows two routes that spread across Norfolk, and TeleLift, a service where people need to call ahead and schedule their rides.
United Way has been with North Fork Area Transit for the past 50 years, even when it registered under a different company name.
“We’re grateful that they’ve been a contributor and that we’ve maintained a good partnership with them for the past 50 years,” according to transit officials.
United Way funds 10% of North Fork Area Transit’s budget. Without these funds, the organization would have issues staying afloat.
“Without the United Way funds, it would make life more difficult. We’d have to move money around, and that would affect the performance of our services,” transit officials said.
Recently, its United Way need has increased because of an uptick in riders. These growing numbers also have motivated the transit to expand its services.
In September, ForkLift added “Route 3,” which covers the area between Norfolk Junior High School and Washington Elementary.
The company also is looking to add services like NiteLift and ExpressLift, both of which are comparable to Uber and don’t require prescheduling.
In another attempt to express its gratitude, a United Way bumper sticker has been placed on several North Fork Area Transit vehicles.