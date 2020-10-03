Area students honored

NSAA logo NDN

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and U.S. Bank have named 10 Northeast Nebraska students as part of the 2020-21 Believers & Achievers program.

Believers & Achievers is a statewide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA that recognizes 48 high school seniors who are deemed Nebraska’s future leaders, according to a news release.

From the 48 finalists, eight students will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet on April 25, 2021.

Students will be recognized through an NSAA social media campaign throughout the school year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches around the state.

The Northeast Nebraska students selected are:

Alexis Butterfield of Chambers; Katelin Schutte of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Kolby Johnson of Madison; Annika Harthoorn of Norfolk; Christopher Jennings of O'Neill; Abigail Meier of Pierce; Ellie Locke of Stanton; Eli Thiele of Summerland; Sahrai Luna of Wakefield; and Gerardo Osorio of West Point-Beemer.

