The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has named 111 Nebraska students as semifinalists in its annual academic competition — including three from Northeast Nebraska.

Caleb Kelly from Pender School and Travis Emory and Noah Jones from Pierce High School were among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide that were announced on Wednesday. The competition honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the organization.

More than 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking a Preliminary SAT test, which is the qualifying exam for the National Merit Scholarship. Out of the 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.

In other news

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education regular business meeting and budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 11. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the top floor.

North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

NPS sees slight decrease in enrollment

Enrollment numbers for the Norfolk Public Schools district had increased before the COVID-19 pandemic but took a slight decline this school year, according to Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent.