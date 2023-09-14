The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has named 111 Nebraska students as semifinalists in its annual academic competition — including three from Northeast Nebraska.
Caleb Kelly from Pender School and Travis Emory and Noah Jones from Pierce High School were among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide that were announced on Wednesday. The competition honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the organization.
More than 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking a Preliminary SAT test, which is the qualifying exam for the National Merit Scholarship. Out of the 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.