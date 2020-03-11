A Crofton High School student has tested positive for coronavirus, although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not yet confirmed the diagnosis.
According to the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department, the student will be treated at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha. It’s unclear whether the student’s infection is travel-related or related to any of the other four cases in the state, but last weekend’s girls state basketball tournament was among the events at which community members may have been exposed.
Crofton Public Schools planned to close Wednesday through Friday, and all school events and activities have been canceled to limit further exposure, according to the North Central District Health Department.
Events at which community members may have been have exposed included:
— Girls state basketball tournament: Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water last Thursday in Lincoln.
— Girls state basketball tournament: Crofton vs. Bancroft Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur last Thursday in Lincoln.
— Crofton Elementary fourth, fifth and sixth grade students and staff who attended school on Tuesday.
The North Central District Health Department will gather more information Wednesday on people who may have been exposed.
The school closing will be reevaluated Friday.
So far, no other positive lab tests have been confirmed in the north central district, said Roger Wiese, executive director of the health department.
Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools and Cedar Catholic also will be closed for the remainder of the week as a precaution.
Wiese said the health department has been working closely with area schools and health care providers to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.
Wiese encourages the public to stay alert, he said.
“I believe the general public needs to be vigilant to this and any virus,” he said.
The health department encourages anyone who may have a fever, cough or shortness of breath to stay home and away from others and to call ahead to see a health care provider.
A Douglas County woman in her 40s also was added to the list Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department said. She had recently traveled to California and Nevada and is recovering at home. State officials were awaiting case confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
An American who was exposed to the new coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship and who was being monitored at an Omaha hospital was released from quarantine Tuesday.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center said the patient tested negative for COVID-19 three times and was cleared to leave quarantine. Seven others who were exposed to the virus on the Diamond Princess were released from quarantine in Omaha last week.
Seven other passengers who were evacuated from the ship have tested positive for COVID-19, and they remain at the Omaha hospital. One of them was being treated in the hospital’s biocontainment unit and was in good condition Tuesday. The other six remain in the hospital’s National Quarantine Unit.
In neighboring states, 22 Iowans are among the thousands of passengers and crew who were quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Northern California, and most of them are preparing to return home, state officials said Tuesday.
At least 21 of the roughly 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said. The Princess Cruises ship docked in Oakland on Monday and began letting passengers disembark into quarantine.
Four of the Iowa residents won’t immediately return home, but the other 18 will be flown back on a government-chartered flight, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. None of them currently has symptoms of the disease, but they will be screened for it before they board the plane and again when they arrive.
A South Dakota man with underlying health problems who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, and four others from across the state have tested positive for the virus, officials announced on Tuesday.
Gov. Kristi Noem said the man died Tuesday, but officials have not confirmed if his death was caused by the virus. He was in his 60s and from Pennington County in the western part of the state.
The four other cases confirmed on Tuesday were in separate locations stretching across the state — Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, and Minnehaha Counties. Health officials said they have not found a link between the cases. The patients were both male and female and in their 30s, 40s and 50s. They are being treated in their homes. Officials are sending the positive samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.
* * *
Editor’s note: The Associated Press also contributed to this story. The original story was posted at 7:40 a.m., but was updated at 10:50 a.m. with more information.