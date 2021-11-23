The Norfolk Area Small Business Resource Team is inviting shoppers to help solve a mystery and also experience all of the shopping opportunities available in Norfolk and the surrounding communities for Small Business Saturday.
Saturday, Nov. 27, is Small Business Saturday, a nationwide event sponsored by American Express that encourages people to seek out and shop at small, local businesses, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. Nebraska's 172,000 small businesses make up almost 99% of the state's businesses and support jobs for nearly half of Nebraska's workers.
This year the Norfolk Area Small Business Resource Team needs help finding out who stole all the ugly sweaters. Shoppers can pick up a game card at NorfolkSmallBiz.com, at participating businesses, or in the Daily News’ Black Friday paper. Each Norfolk business on the card has a clue, and participants will receive a stamp from the businesses with a chance to win one of three gift cards.
“When you shop local, you have a say in where your dollars go. Every dollar you spend when you shop in the Norfolk area keeps money in our community, creates more jobs and helps small businesses stay in business,” said Jennifer Olson economic development assistant. “These small businesses offer a huge contribution to the experience residents and visitors receive when visiting Norfolk and the surrounding communities. If you want to make a difference, shop local and shop small this Saturday,”
Game cards may be brought to the economic development office at the Norfolk City Administration Offices at 309 N. Fifth St., or emailed to economicdevelopment@norfolkne.gov.