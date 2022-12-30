In his final days in office, Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are unpaid and are not subject to legislative confirmation:
— Nebraska Dairy Industry Development Board — Kent W. Pulfer, Wayne; Douglas Temme, Wayne
— Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities — Beth Plisek, Hoskins
— Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board — Carolyn A. Moore, Valentine
— Judicial Nominating Commission, County and District Court, Sixth Judicial District — Jerry Nicholson, Emerson
— Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice — Breanna Flaherty, Columbus
— State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services — Ingrid Gansebom, Osmond
— Nebraska Center for Nursing Board — Wayne E. Briner Jr., Wayne; Jerry L. Cooper, Thedford; Angela M. Johnson, Laurel
— Commission on Public Advocacy — Patrick P. Carney, Norfolk
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to legislative confirmation:
— Nebraska Arts Council — Ann Michelle Dudley, Norfolk
— Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board — Deacon Donald N. Blackbird Jr., Walthill
— Board of Emergency Medical Services — Linda L. Jensen, Herman
— Geographic Information Systems Council — Tim A. Cielocha, Columbus; Donald L. Linquist Jr., Page; Lesli M. Rawlings, Wayne
— Nebraska Invasive Species Council — Justin King, Columbus; Arnold Stuthman, Platte Center
— Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board — John C. Ernst, Columbus
— State Racing and Gaming Commission — Jeffrey Galyen, Norfolk
— Rural Health Advisory Commission — Katherine Kusek, Albion
* * *
