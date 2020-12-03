Area residents appointed to boards

Nebraska State Flag

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday several recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions, including two Norfolkans and others from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

Judy R. Petersen, Chambers, was appointed to the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness, and Zachery M. Peterson, Valentine, was appointed to the Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force.

Kate Sullivan, Cedar Rapids, was appointed to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Ann Marie Dudley, Norfolk, was appointed to the Nebraska Arts Council.

Shane J. Greckel, Bloomfield, and Daniel Spray, Norfolk, were appointed to the Nebraska Information Technology Commission.

“Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state,” Ricketts said. “These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.”

