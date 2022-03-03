The Spring Career Fair at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, open to all Northeast students and alumni, will feature many employers again this year. Representatives from 90 companies, agencies and organizations from six states will take part in the event on Tuesday, March 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium.
Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services at Northeast, said the event gives students and alumni the opportunity to have a personal conversation with prospective employers.
“Employers are eager to be on campus to showcase their jobs and internships. They will be here to talk about a wide variety of employment opportunities,” she said. “This is a networking event so students are encouraged to present a professional image. In addition, they should bring several copies of their résumé and plan to spend enough time to visit with multiple employers who are looking to fill internships and part-time and full-time positions.”
Heggemeyer said she is pleased that so many employers will take time from their workplaces to come to campus to interact face-to-face with Northeast students.
“Students have the opportunity to learn so much more from a personal conversation with a business representative compared to simply reviewing the company's website and applying online. Through attendance at the career fair, students are often exposed to job opportunities and companies that they had never been aware of. I believe this type of interaction can open new doors to both the businesses and our students."
A wide variety of businesses and industries will be represented at the Spring Career Fair, including agriculture, manufacturing, retail, criminal justice and technical, among others.
The Northeast Community College Career Services Office offers a variety of services to prepare students for today’s workforce. This includes providing one-on-one advisement and personal attention to students as they look for employment; posting jobs daily to the Northeast online job board; assisting with writing and completing résumés, cover letters, and applications, and offering lifetime employment assistance to alumni.
Northeast Community College offers more than 130 programs and concentrations of study. These include technical, vocational, business, liberal arts and transfer programs.