The spring career fair at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, open to all Northeast students and alumni, will feature several employers looking to hire again this year. Representatives of approximately 90 companies, agencies and organizations will take part in the event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium.
Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services at Northeast, said the event gives students and alumni the opportunity to have a personal conversation with prospective employers. She said this is a great opportunity for students to make a good first impression with a future employer.
“I always encourage students to come prepared — present a professional image and bring several copies of their résumé and plan to spend enough time to visit with multiple employers who are looking to fill internships and part-time and full-time positions.”
Heggemeyer said the career fair allows students the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with employers to learn firsthand what they have available.
“Through attendance at the career fair, students are often exposed to job opportunities and companies that they had never been aware of,” she said. “It’s a great way to open up new doors for both employers and our students.”
A variety of businesses and industries will be represented at the spring career fair, including agriculture, manufacturing, retail, criminal justice, and technical, among others.
The Northeast Community College Career Services Office offers a variety of services to prepare students for today’s workforce. This includes providing one-on-one advisement and personal attention to students as they look for employment; posting jobs daily to the Northeast online job board; assisting with writing and completing résumés, cover letters and applications; and offering lifetime employment assistance to alumni.
