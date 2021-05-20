Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize them for the meaningful contributions they make to the girls they serve.
These volunteers go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls. They share their time and talents to help girls develop into women who advocate for positive change in the world.
This year, the Girl Scout Volunteer Awards Ceremonies normally held across the state has shifted to a digital platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers were recognized via Facebook Live on Wednesday.
“Girl Scout volunteers have faced many unique challenges this year, however, their resilience has carried them through the pandemic as they adapted to offer safe and valuable program opportunities for girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are extremely grateful for all of our volunteers and proud of the difference they make in the lives of girls.”
Among the recipients from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
Bassett Lodge & Range Cafe — Community Benefactor; Langel Auto Sales, Norfolk — Community Benefactor; Tonia Kaup, Valentine — Helpful Adult.